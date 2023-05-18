SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after being accused of giving misleading statements to detectives regarding a fatal stabbing in downtown Salt Lake City.

Magaly De Jesus Bravo, 18, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one felony count of obstruction of justice.

Bravo was initially identified by Salt Lake City Police as a witness in the stabbing. When detectives spoke with her, Bravo reportedly gave false statements to either hamper or obstruct the investigation, according to a press release from Salt Lake City Police Department.

On Sunday, April 30, Salt Lake City Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 32 East Exchange Place at about 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a large crowd leaving and a man on the ground with critical injuries.

The man, later identified as Oscar Vera, 28, of Sandy, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Tuesday. This marks the seventh homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023.

Detectives believe Vera was stabbed during a large fight that broke out at a nearby nightclub. Police say a second person was also stabbed during the fight, but they are expected to recover from their injuries.