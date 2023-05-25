ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on aggravated assault charges after he was reportedly caught on camera pulling a gun on juveniles at a St. George elementary school and firing it into the air.

According to court documents, St. George police responded to Paradise Canyon Elementary School on Feb. 1 at about 6:30 p.m. on reports of a person firing a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, they did not locate any victims or suspects.

Surveillance video reportedly showed a group of seven juveniles playing basketball at the school when they were confronted by another group of people, who were mostly juveniles as well. During the investigation, officers obtained a video showing the two groups engaged in a verbal and physical fight.

Then, the video caught a man, later identified as Ricardo Arturo Toledo, 18, wearing all black with a face mask. Toledo was allegedly seen holding a black handgun, which he pointed at the group of victims and did a sweeping motion across the crowd.

Toledo then pointed the gun in the air and fired it, the video reportedly showed. The two groups then scattered, and that was when the video ended, according to the probable cause document.

Police were able to find Toledo’s social media and saw that, one month after the incident, he had taken a selfie while holding a black handgun. There was reportedly a second photo in which Toledo was holding a loaded magazine while a gun can be seen tucked into his waistband, the arrest document stated.

Toledo was arrested on Wednesday, May 24, in a St. George apartment unit. He has been booked into the Washington County Jail on nine charges, including six counts of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies; one count of assault, a third-degree felony; one count of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm on school premises, a class A misdemeanor.