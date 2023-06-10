SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 16-year-old was shot Friday, June 9, in an exchange of gunfire at a Salt Lake City parking lot, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The investigation started around 10:40 p.m., when police received calls about a shooting at a parking lot near 3292 S Richmond St.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found “several parked cars with bullet holes and shell casings on the ground,” a release states.

Police believe two cars had pulled into the parking lot, and that “at least one person” in one of the cars opened fire at a truck with two people standing nearby.

Police say one person by the parked truck returned fire.

Through investigation, officers learned that a 16-year-old was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

“The 16-year-old is believed to be one of the shooters,” the release states. No one else has been reported wounded at this time.

Police say they are actively working through witness statements, video, and evidence to determine the 16-year-old’s role in the shooting. No charges have been filed at this time.

A bullet hole was also found in the front window of a business after the incident, the release states.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.

No further information is currently available.