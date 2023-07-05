SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A teenager has been arrested after he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at another teen at UTA TRAX station in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, July 4.

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky confirmed with ABC4 the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Meadowbrook TRAX station. A group of teenagers were at the station talking when the 16-year-old reportedly pulled out a pistol.

The 16-year-old teen allegedly fired his gun toward a girl in the group, causing the teens to flee the area.

Police canvassed the area and found the 16-year-old and the gun hiding at a nearby apartment complex. Arky said the teen was arrested and has been charged, but it is unclear what charges the teen is facing.

The girl was uninjured in the shooting and no one was struck by the bullet. Police are reportedly speaking to the girl as part of an investigation into what led the teen to allegedly pull out a gun shoot.