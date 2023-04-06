SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 16-year-old teen has been accused of shooting and damaging two vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City over the weekend. No injuries were reported.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 60 West Market Street on Saturday, April 1, around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, two SUVs were found damaged by gunfire. Police say no one was injured.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department

SLCPD detectives learned on Wednesday, April 5, the suspect’s location and arrested a 16-year-old teen near 1800 West Dale Ridge Ave.

The teen has been booked into the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center. The charges they are facing are not immediately made available.

No personal information regarding the minor will be released at the time, officials said.