SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person was shot and three others arrested in an overnight shooting in Salt Lake City, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Oct. 1, shortly after 12:15 a.m., police received a call regarding a shooting at Westpointe Park, located at 1155 North Colonel Road.

Salt Lake City Police, Salt Lake City Fire, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene, finding a 21-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his arm. An SLCPD officer first at the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm.

Police learned that the victim went to the park “to engage in a fight,” a release states.

Three others allegedly also showed up to the arranged fight. These individuals have been identified as Yonathan Hernandez-Aguilar, 21; Abdiaziz Ibrahim, 20; Luis Leal-Vergara, 19.

Hernandez-Aguilar is accused of shooting the victim, according to the release. All three suspects reportedly fled from the scene in a car after the shooting.

Police later arrested the three suspects in Kearns.

Hernandez-Aguilar was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, and riot. Ibrahim and Leal-Vergara were also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of felony riot.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. Police described the victim’s injury as minor.

No further information is available at this time.