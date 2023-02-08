WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.

Sgt. Gary Lipscomb said officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in a home near 3500 S. 2700 W. early Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, officers reportedly heard another gunshot.

Police later learned that one of the residents shot through a window in the back of the house because they allegedly saw someone standing outside.

The resident who fired the shots was taken into custody, Lipscomb said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two apartment units behind the residence reportedly sustained potential damage from the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.