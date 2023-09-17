SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person was shot in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to a shooting at the 1200 East block of 3300 South.

Officers arrived on scene and found one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release. The individual was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Police said the officers at the scene “received very little cooperation from people involved.”

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.