SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man died in a downtown Salt Lake City shooting early Sunday morning, June 4, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The investigation started shortly after 4 a.m. when police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at 60 West Temple St.

The callers told police that people on scene were performing CPR and that the suspect, or suspects, left the area in a car.

An officer arrived and found the victim on the ground in a nearby parking lot. Additional officers, as well as Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross, responded to the scene.

Police say the victim died on scene.

A large crowd reportedly gathered causing more officers to respond. One person allegedly went over the yellow crime scene tape — that person was arrested for interfering.

A release states that a fight broke out while officers were waiting for a detective to arrive. Another person was reportedly arrested for assault.

“This remains a very emotionally charged situation and my thoughts are with the family of the person who was killed,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “Our officers face significant dangers and challenges when they deal with a crowd that becomes upset. They are trained to safely manage tense situations and restore order in the most challenging of circumstances and that’s what happened this morning and I would like to thank our officers for their professionalism and compassion.”

Police say there is no evidence to suggest this shooting had any connection to the Pride events.

This is the 10th homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023, the release states.

No further information is available at this time.