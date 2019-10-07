Skip to content
Crime
The Justice Files: Sex, drugs and fear
Video
Former teacher pleads guilty in death of ex-husband’s girlfriend
Accused serial rapist pleads guilty to brutal attacks on women
Suspect in North Ogden fatal shooting charged with murder
Video
‘Frequent flyers’ rack up arrests and charges, not miles
Video
More Crime Headlines
Mother could be in contempt after deadline passes with no sign of missing Idaho kids
Video
All that glitters: Man arrested for selling fake gold bars now behind real jail bars
Video
Why teens in Utah can be tried as adults
Video
Troopers target impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve
Video
Utah Jewish community on edge after latest violent attack on Jews
Video
Mother talks about the arrest in her son’s murder
Video
U.S. Marshals, local law enforcement have captured more than 800 fugitives in one year
Video
Police stop wanted suspect after deploying spike strips on SR-201
Do you follow these tips to avoid home burglaries?
Video
Cottonwood Heights police offering $500 reward for information on shot out car windows
Video
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Video
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Going Agg
Trending Stories
Artists needed! Officials with The New SLC Airport looking for artists to paint murals
WATCH: Bodycam video released in February shooting that left woman dead, officer injured
Man killed in Wright Brothers Drive crash identified, several others injured
Video
What’s it like to raise quintuplets?
Video
Bigamy bill takes another step forward at Capitol
Video
Utah’s Remarkable Women: Kari Teague
Video
New normal: losing your vision
Video
Students react to BYU Honor Code change
Video
Utah woman named ambassador of international Down syndrome organization
Daylight Saving Time bill passes Senate, moves to House
Video