Crews working nonstop to restore power after historic storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, crews worked to extricate trees from power lines in countless neighborhoods across Utah — as tens of thousands of people remained without electricity as of Wednesday evening.

One example, near 1500 E and 1300 S, involved a tree that neighbors say was a century-old that toppled over the road and onto power lines front yards. The sidewalk near the roots of the tree was also wedged up into the sky.

“It’s just amazing to think how powerful Mother Nature can be if she wants to be. To tip a tree over like that, just like it’s nothing,” said Travis Hiatt, a lineman with Rocky Mountain Power.

Rocky Mountain Power said Wednesday that people without power should expect the outages to last into Thursday, with the goal of most power being restored by Thursday night.





Hiatt says the work is technical and potentially dangerous, with thousands of pounds of pressure from a tree on sagging power lines and broken poles.

“You can see where the concrete is pulled up, the big root system is pulled out of the wires. So it literally snapped this pole behind me in half, and this one tree — just to kind of put it in perspective — is responsible for about 1500 people being out of power,” said Hiatt.

He says it’s the most powerful wind event he has seen in more than 20 years of being a lineman. Residents nearby watched Wednesday as crews worked to get their power back, even as memories remained vivid from Tuesday’s winds.

“There’s debris flying everywhere and what can you do? There’s nothing you can do but hope and pray that everything’s going to be alright,” said Eric Carlson, who lives across the street and heard the tree crash Tuesday morning even as other trees and branches flew by as well.

“You just hate to see something like that happen,” said Carlson.

“Especially to all these old, beautiful trees. It’s just, it’s just sad.”