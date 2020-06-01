Crews work to battle fire near Scipio Summit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah Fire Info, fire crews are working to contain a new fire they call the West Fork 8 Mile Fire located in Millard County near Scipio Sumit.

Officials say the fire is lightning caused and an estimated 10-15 acres.

Fire crews are fighting the flames from the air and ground.

Related: Ogden Canyon fire now 100% contained

Millard County is currently under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story