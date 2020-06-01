Crews work to battle fire near Scipio Summit

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah Fire Info, fire crews are working to contain a new fire they call the West Fork 8 Mile Fire located in Millard County near Scipio Sumit.

Officials say the fire is lightning caused and an estimated 10-15 acres.

Fire crews are fighting the flames from the air and ground.

Millard County is currently under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.