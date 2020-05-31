Crews work to battle a new fire on Stansbury Island

STANSBURY ISLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with Utah Fire Info crews are working on a new start they are calling the Tabby Canyon Fire located on Stansbury Island in Tooele County.

Crews say the fire is currently an estimated 1,500 acres and is moving east driven by strong winds.

Four crews and an aircraft have been ordered with additional resources ordered and arriving throughout the night to aid suppression efforts.

No structures threatened at this time.

This is a developing story, information will be updated as it becomes available.