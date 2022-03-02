SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews are currently tackling a house fire on Wednesday morning.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the fire is located at 200 W Goltz Ave near 1080 S. Crews responded just before 6 a.m.

Officials say the two-alarm fire is affecting a single-family residence. Details are limited and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Any reported injuries are also not known at this time.

Authorities say all UTA TRAX trains will be stopped in the area. A bus bridge will be activated between Ballpark and 900 South for all TRAX lines.

Riders should expect major delays on all TRAX lines northbound from 900 South and southbound from Ballpark.

ABC4 is sending a reporter to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.