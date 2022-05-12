OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews tackled a massive house fire in Orem on Thursday morning.

The Orem Fire Department first received reports of the fire around 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the flames started in the garage before spreading to the attic and beyond.

Officials say the homeowners were able to escape the burning structure before authorities arrived at the scene.

Fire crews were able to rescue the family’s dog, as well. Officials say no significant injuries were sustained during the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and authorities are still investigating.

After extinguishing the blaze, officials noted substantial damage to the garage and roof area and deemed the structure a potential “total loss.”

Officials say if the roughy 3,000 square foot home is deemed a total loss, damages could amount to around $600,000-$700,000.