SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Roads have been blocked in Salt Lake City as crews work to extinguish a fire on Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident has shut down traffic near 200 South Foss Street as firefighters from The Salt Lake City Fire Department tackle the blaze.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

AT this time, officers say traffic impacts are minor. Drivers heading in that direction should seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.