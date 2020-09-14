Crews share resources after Goshen Fire sparks in Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, UT (ABC4 News) – The Goshen Fire is the latest wildfire to spark in or near Santaquin.

Flames burned 200 acres as of Sunday evening after sparking in the afternoon.

The quick moving blaze is under investigation. However, it’s believed to be human-caused.

“We were very fortunate that there is a type two incident management team on two fires just south of the area, the William Fire and the other fire,” said Sierra Hellstrom, the Public Information Officer of the Goshen Fire.

Thousands of acres have burned between the William Fire, Ether Hollow Fire and now the Goshen Fire.

“So, there were a lot of resources readily available for this initial attack,” said Hellstrom.

An attack that’s being fought from the air and on the ground as crews respond to the Goshen Fire.

“First, we thought it was a vehicle fire because it was so black, and then it just started growing, spreading really fast,” said Ross Ellsworth, who lives near the area where flames are burning.

Ross and his wife, Tina, were home when they rushed outside to the sound of sirens.

“When I started seeing flames it was like oh, should we get ready to evacuate,” said Mrs. Ellsworth.

Officials say there was some initial confusion on evacuations.

“One of the things we want to emphasize is that there are no evacuations at this time,” said Hellstrom. “That was a misreport earlier.”

Multiple agencies are trying to get a handle on flames which are 0% contained as of Sunday night.