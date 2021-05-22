Crews responding to two-car rollover on Bacchus Highway in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan are responding to a report of two vehicles that rolled off Bacchus Highway Saturday night.
According to UDOT both directions of US 111 are shut down at 7000 South.
It is unknown of the extent of injuries however it was last reported by dispatchers that they believed all occupants of both cars were out of the vehicles prior to EMS arriving.
ABC4 will provide an update as soon as more information is obtained.
