Body of missing 25-year-old man from drowning at East Canyon Reservoir found, officials say

EAST CANYON STATE PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rescue crews are responded to a report of a possible drowning at East Canyon Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed the report came into dispatch just before 3 p.m. from a woman who was reporting a man who was with them went under the water and had not resurfaced.

At first, the woman said there was a group of them on a boat and two people who had gone in the water went under the surface, but officials said later there was only one person unaccounted for.

Crews from Morgan County Sheriff and Summit County Sheriff Dive Team were on site, along with Life Flight.

Lieutenant Eric Stucki, of the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, told ABC4 the body of the 25-year-old man was found just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The name on the man has not yet been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are clicking on:

Man stranded near Sandy beach home safe

Tired driver crashes into telephone pole in Roy, police say

Utah stay-at-home dad relishes role of Mr. Mom, organizes local ‘dads group’