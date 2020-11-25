Crews respond to structure fire at the historic Wendover Airbase

WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Wendover Police Department and the Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation after a structure fire at the historic Wendover Airbase located in Wendover, Utah on Monday.

According to the Wendover Fire Department, firefighters responded to a historic military structure ablaze and immediately began fighting the fires. The historical barracks were being rented by a private party and were fully engulfed.









Courtesy: Wendover Fire Department

The West Wendover Fire Department and the Wendover Airport Fire Department were called to the scene to assist.

The Wendover Police said they determined the origin of the fire was unconfirmed at this time and are awaiting the Utah State Fire Marshal’s response.

The barracks were completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.