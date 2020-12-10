Pilot injured after plane crashes in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport that occurred Thursday evening.

According to the Ogden Police Department, the plane skidded off the end of the airport runway as it came down for a landing. The plane was also reportedly leaking fuel at the time of the incident.

Officials say that the pilot of the plane was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to a local hospital. The pilot was the only person on board the plane at the time of the crash.

The plane is reportedly a Cirrus SR-22, which is a single-engine plane that is capable of seating up to 4 or 5 passengers.

Since 2017, there have been 6 plane crashes at Ogden-Hinckley Airport, which holds two runways.

According to the Ogden City website, Ogden-Hinckley Airport is a municipal airport that conducts both commercial flights and general aviation service.

The airport is also one of Utah’s busiest municipal airports for private planes, with over 400 General Aviation planes being held at the airport.

Ogden-Hinckley Airport hosts operations for several aerospace and defense companies, including Northrop Grumman, Williams International, and Borsight, according to the Ogden city website

This plane crash comes after a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-80 last Saturday night near Jeremy Ranch .

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 receives more information.

