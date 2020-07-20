Crews respond to Moon Lake Road Fire burning in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire crews are working to contain a fire near Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation.

Officials said around 2:15 p.m. Sunday fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire south of Moon Lake.

Fire resources were dispatched from Altamont Fire, US Forest Service, BLM, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The fire was located just north of the Lake Fork bridge along the Moon Lake road on tribal lands.





Courtesy: J. Porter and BIA Forestry

There are 10 fire engines, 1 type-1 helicopter, 1 type-3 helicopter, 1 bulldozer, 1 wildland fire module, 1 hotshot crew on scene Monday.

There is no current containment on this fire, crews estimate it has burned around 100 acres. No structures are currently threatened and there have been no injuries.

The cause of this fire is under investigation. Lighting was reported in the area around the time the fire started, officials said.