Crews respond to house fire in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Crews responded to a house fire in the area of 5400 S. 3500 W. in Taylorsville just after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

According to the Unified Fire Department, the fire spread from the basement to the 1st floor.

All occupants were safely removed from the house, UFD said.

At 6:31 p.m., the UFD tweeted out an update saying that the fire was under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.