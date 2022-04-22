SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a man who was injured while hiking near Parley’s Canyon on Thursday.
The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the incident happened on the Pencil Point Trail around 12:15 p.m.
Fire crews responded to a man in his 30s who had suffered a lower leg injury while hiking.
The man can be seen being lifted on a stretcher down a steep mountainside by multiple crew members.
The hiker received the necessary medical care after being safely brought down.
Officials say Company 13 and the Technical Rescue Team from Station 5 responded to assist with the rescue mission.