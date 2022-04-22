SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a man who was injured while hiking near Parley’s Canyon on Thursday.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the incident happened on the Pencil Point Trail around 12:15 p.m.

Fire crews responded to a man in his 30s who had suffered a lower leg injury while hiking.

The man can be seen being lifted on a stretcher down a steep mountainside by multiple crew members.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department)

The hiker received the necessary medical care after being safely brought down.

Officials say Company 13 and the Technical Rescue Team from Station 5 responded to assist with the rescue mission.