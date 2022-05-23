SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Rescue crews were dispatched to rescue a hiker stranded in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says the hiker was stranded near the south side of the Little Cottonwood River, near Tanners Flat around 5:23 p.m.

Three rescue teams were deployed on the mountain including two ground teams who set up “a Tyrolean traverse” and one team that hiked through the Red Pine Trail to potentially catch the hiker “if the guiding line was unsuccessful.”

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

Rope teams were able to safely rescue the stranded hiker after communicating with the hiker over the loud volume of nearby rushing river water.

Crews were able to retrieve the hiker from the far side of the river, bringing them over to the north side where medical attention was administered.

No serious injuries were reported and the hiker was released on the same day. All crews were off the mountain by 8:15 p.m.

“Snowmelt increases throughout the day, resulting in higher water levels by the afternoon/evening,” officials warn. “Ensure to plan accordingly and know where the safe and appropriate crossing points are in LCC, BCC, Bell’s Canyon, etc. Know your route, bring the essentials, and pack accordingly.”

Park officials are encouraging all hikers to “never hesitate to call 911 if you have an emergency in the backcountry. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is a free service made up of more than 30 volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”