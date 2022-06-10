GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a large group of young men after they were stranded among treacherous slot canyons in Garfield County on Friday.

A Garfield County Sheriff says the youth group contained 15 young men and two adult leaders.

A Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter was dispatched along with a rope rescue team to retrieve the stranded young men.

Emergency crews were eventually able to rescue the victims and transport them to safety. Authorities say rescuing the trapped boys would’ve been very difficult and taken all day without aerial assistance.

“Everyone has been rescued and taken to safety everyone is OK,” says Sheriff James D. Perkins Jr. of Garfield County. “I can’t thank our DPS helicopter crew enough along with Wayne County deputies Garfield County Deputy‘s and Search And Rescue.”

Authorities are warning anyone who plans on hiking or recreating outdoors to be aware of their environment and to only choose activities that are in line with their skillset.