WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A lightning-caused fire in Wasatch County reached 100% containment on Monday, Sept. 18, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire, called Evening Star Fire, was reportedly located near the Summit County Line and Jordanelle.

The fire burned in sage for nearly two acres, threatening four homes in the Victory Ranch Community, according to Utah Fire Info.

However, defensible space around the community paired with the community’s proactivity in complying with the wildland urban interface code reportedly made it so firefighters and a nearby excavation crew, Scott Schofield Construction, could quickly stop the fire from spreading.

The fire was kept to 1.45 acres and did not damage any structures, according to Utah Fire Info. No closures or evacuations were necessary.

Utah Fire Info said fire personnel will continue to monitor the fire. Additionally, they said that even though temperatures are cooler and Utah has received good moisture this year, it is still important to use fire sense.

According to Utah Fire Info, “fire sense is common sense.” Exercising fire sense can prevent roughly 70% of Utah wildfires, the website states.

There is no further information at this time.