SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - The daughter of a Utah man murdered while visiting Mexico on July 18th is providing new details of what happened to her father and stepmother.In an e-mail, Priscilla Nielsen explained that her dad, 48 year old Paul Nielsen, his 43 year old wife Janet Vazquez and her 12 year old son Kevin were on a vacation and driving in the state of Guerrero when three cars began chasing them and firing shots. Paul attempted to speed away but lost control of his car and went off the road. That's when the pursuers pulled them out of their car, robbed them and forced them into the back of another vehicle. According to Mexican media reports, at some point Paul and Janet were executed with gunshots to the head and dumped on the side of the road.According to Priscilla, Kevin was not injured but was severely traumatized and is now living with relatives. Paul Nielsen's body was returned to Utah on Thursday, July 25th and now U.S. and Mexican officials are working to track down the killers.

Priscilla's statement reads: