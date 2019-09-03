Crews fighting wildfire on hills in Layton, homes being evacuated

LAYTON (ABC4 News)- Crews are responding to a wildfire burning in Layton Monday night.
The fire has been named the Snoqualmie Fire.
Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at the Fernwood Trailhead, that’s the east benches in Layton.
Layton fire crews say at this time there are no structures threatened, but about 50 homes are being evacuated at this time.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following areas: All of Snoqualmie Cir, Fernwood Dr east of 3200 East, and Fernwood Cir; All addresses east of Valley View Drive on Boulder Dr, Maxine Dr, and 1850 North in Layton.
Those evacuated are being asked to go to evacuation centers located at Mtn. View Baptist Church at 2585 East Hwy 89 and the LDS Church located at 2680 East Cherry Lane.
Here’s the latest from fire crews:
They estimate about 80 acres have burned as of 11:45 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
