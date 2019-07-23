Dozens displaced after fire rips through Layton apartment building

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – The Utah Red Cross responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Layton that displaced more than 20 residents Monday afternoon.

The 3-alarm fire broke out at Layton Meadows Apartments located at 540 West 1425 North around 3 p.m.

The fire involved 24 units in the building and caused significant structural damages. Firefighters believe the fire was started as a cooking fire that spread rapidly.

Layton City officials said seven police officers were treated for smoke inhalation from evacuating residents, and five minor civilian injuries were reported.

The Red Cross said it was assessing the immediate needs of 22 occupants.

Utah Transit Authority provided air-condition buses near the complex to keep those impacted by the fire out of the heat.

**Video contains profanity**

