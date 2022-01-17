Crews extinguish structure fire in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a shop Monday morning in Croydon.

Officials arrived on the scene after a homeowner made a call reporting the fire. Officials say a “significant plume was visible entering the valley.”

It was also reported that nearby homes were threatened by the fire.

Courtesy: Morgan County Fire Department

Courtesy: Morgan County Fire Department

Courtesy: Morgan County Fire Department

Courtesy: Morgan County Fire Department

Crews were able to protect structures on both sides of the fire and were able to ensure that no fire spread to any nearby buildings

Members from Morgan Fire & EMS, Mountain Green Fire District, South Weber Fire Department, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were all on the scene.