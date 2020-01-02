Crews create several controlled slides during Little Cottonwood avalanche prevention

ALTA, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Road closures were lifted on Little Cottonwood Canyon Thursday after crews with the Utah Avalanche Center and Utah Department of Transportation conducted avalanche control. 

Efforts focused between Maybird and the town of Alta. Crews say there were several controlled slides to help prevent future slides.

Pictures from one slide show about four feet of snow being pushed onto the roadway. Two days into 2020 and the Utah Avalanche Center reported four separate slides- all of which were caused by skiers. 

Crews say conditions can change fast. That is why it’s best to always be prepared. While some crews conducted the avalanche control, others enforced the traction law. 

UDOT crews were seen turning vehicles around that were headed up Little Cottonwood Canyon. The vehicles did not have the proper tires crews say this is a reminder to winterize your vehicle. One skier we spoke to thanks the crews for their hard work. 

“It’s great we wouldn’t be able to do all this if it wasn’t for the people who keep the roads open,” skier Wayne Cratin said. “The storm kind of slowed down a little bit when i woke up this morning when I woke up it was blue skies today is just going to be like showers its not going to be what it was last night.”

Our PinPoint Weather team says there is more snow in the forecast. 
Drivers headed up to Alta or Snowbird prepare for slow moving traffic. 

