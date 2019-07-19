Crews battling fire in forest west of Monticello

PEAVINE CANYON (ABC4 News) – Crews are battling a fire in Peavine Canyon Thursday.

A person working in the forest alerted officials to smoke in the Dark Canyon Wilderness area near Bushy Knoll, according to state forest officials.

The fire is estimated at 15 acres and fire officials said it is located about 45 miles west of Monticello.

The fire is reportedly burning in subalpine fir, ponderosa pine and Gambel oak on a northeast-facing slope in Peavine Canyon.

There are seven people assigned to the fire and officials said they will be monitoring the progress of the fire.

Fire officials said management of the fire will include indirect firefighting methods due to steep and rocky terrain.

“We are using a containment strategy to meet resource objectives and provide for firefighter safety. Weather conditions are right, and since high-value areas are not threatened, fire behavior allows for using the most appropriate action.” Moab and Monticello District Ranger Michael Diem

Fire management officials ask that forest users avoid the area for safety during firefighting operations.

