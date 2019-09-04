Crews battling 1000-acre wildfire in Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently on scene of a wildfire burning in Lake Point, in Tooele County.
The fire named the Green Ravine Fire and is now estimated at 1,000 acres and growing but the fire is 10 percent contained as of Wednesday evening.
Crews say no structures have been threatened as a result of the fire but some residents are evacuating voluntarily.
Those who live near the fire are being asked to clean up the dry grass and flammable materials around their homes as a precaution.
Broadcast towers are however being threatened by the fire, according to officials.
Fire officials say there are 50 firefighters, about 10 engines from North Tooele fire, Grantsville, Utah Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management and more are all on scene working to extinguish the fire.
