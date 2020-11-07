Crews battle brush fire behind Timpview High School

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews worked to extinguish a brush fire behind Timpview High School Friday evening.
Crews provided structure protection to homes up above as they attacked the fire from all sides.
The fire is now under control and crews are mopping up, according to fire officials.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
