Crews able to contain fire at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials say they were able to contain 4-and-half acre size fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the fire was located around 4:00 p.m. near the the South Campground and entrance to Zion National Park.

Officials said that smoke may be visible from the area where the fire was for a couple of days, reminding the public that conditions are dry in low elevations.

The fire is confirmed to be human-caused and is under investigation. This was the third human-caused fire in Color Country on Wednesday, according to a news release.