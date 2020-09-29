Credit cards, firearms, electronics, and more stolen out of Davis County vehicles

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Lock your car and take your valuables. That is the latest message from the Davis County Sheriffs Office after seeing a rise in vehicle burglaries.

In 45-years West Point’s Boyd Hansen says he’s seen a lot of his family and friends have their cars broken into.

“Sometimes they will even break in real quick, and they’ll break open the glove box or look under the seat. Yep, they do that,” said Hansen.

He wasn’t surprised to hear deputies are looking at 12 vehicle burglaries from last week in Fruit Height, South Weber, and West Point.

DCSO Vehicle Burglaries Notice

“People just need to get into the habit of pushing the lock button when they get out of the car,” said Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks. “We’ve just seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in all of the areas we serve across Davis County.”

The most common items stolen include:

Credit Cards

Firearms

Electronics

Bags and Purses

“We are always alarmed when someone leaves a firearm in a vehicle for many safety reasons,” said the Sheriff.

One of the reasons is because crooks may use the firearm for other crimes.

Fruit Heights



Deputies say thieves are striking during the day, but most of the crimes happen between midnight and 4 a.m.

“They will walk through a neighborhood, they will try a door handle of a car, if that car is locked they will move on to the next one,” said Sheriff Sparks. “So they are looking for easy targets, and they frequently are just crimes of opportunity.”

DCSO Vehicle Burglaries Notice

On Tuesday, deputies will begin to hang these fliers in the neighborhoods hit the hardest.

Hansen says it’s a welcoming gesture, “It’s good our law enforcement are following through and trying to help us become safe and be protected.”