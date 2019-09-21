Crash sends 2 to hospital with critical injuries

BOX ELDER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people sustained critical injuries in a crash on Interstate 15 Friday.

The crash happened near milepost 399 on I-15 at about 4 p.m., according to troopers.

A vehicle reportedly rolled off the roadway down into a ditch.

The driver and passenger were flown to area hospitals with what troopers said were critical but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

