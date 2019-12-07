Crash kills one, injures another in Salt Lake City

Days
News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One person has died and another is in critical condition after they were hit by a car early Saturday morning in downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. near 300 South 500 East.

Police say the two were crossing the street and before they got to the other side, the light ended for them. That’s when the driver of the car got a green light, took off and hit them.

Police tell ABC4 News the two people were taken to the hospital and one died from their injuries. The other is expected to survive.

The driver of the car is being charged with DUI and other charges.

The crash. is under investigation.

