WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-vehicle crash is blocking lanes along I-15 in Weber County on Thursday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 340. The crash is located near 4400 S in Riverdale.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says there was an initial accident on the I-84 split and then a second multi-car crash that involved five vehicles blocking lanes.

All lanes are currently blocked due to the crash at this time. Traffic is being diverted along the right shoulder lanes of the highway.

One person has been transferred to the hospital at this time, although their current condition is unknown. Details are limited at this time as ABC4 works to gather more information.

Drivers headed to the area should expect major traffic delays or seek an alternate route of travel.

Estimate clearance time is around 9 a.m., but that could change.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.