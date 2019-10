DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A female victim was flown to a local hospital after a multi-car crash on I-15 Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a chain-reaction crash involved five vehicles near 5600 South in Roy.

At one point, the crash forced the closure of southbound lanes, but they have since reopened. The southbound off-ramp to 5600 South in Roy remains closed.

Drivers should still expect residual delays between Ogden and Clearfield and use an alternate route if possible.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: