SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has shut down lanes along Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County on Monday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the incident happened along Bangerter Highway at 700 South near the I-80 Eastbound freeway.

Officials say the right-hand southbound lanes along Bangerter Highway are currently blocked.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and crews are working to clear the scene.

Drivers headed in that direction should expect heavy delays or seek an alternate route of travel if possible.

Officials estimate roads will be fully reopened at 8:15 a.m., but that could change.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.