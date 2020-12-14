Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

These Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Bars are the perfect amount of tangy and sweet. They are filled with the flavors of the holidays! Great for breakfast or a sweet treat anytime.

Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Bars

Ingredients:

For the crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup quick-cooking oats

½ cup brown sugar, packed

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons butter, melted

3 tablespoons orange juice

Cooking Spray

For the filling:

1 1/3 cup dried cranberries

¾ cup sour cream (light or regular)

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 large egg white

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325. Prepare an 11×7 baking dish by coating with cooking spray. Set aside.

Prepare the crust by adding flour, oats, brown sugar, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Stir to combine. Add butter and orange juice then stir to combine well. Mixture will be crumbly.

Reserve ½ cup oat mixture and set aside. Pour remaining mixture into prepared baking dish and press into the bottom.

To make filling, combine cranberries, sour cream, sugar, flour, vanilla, orange zest and egg white in a medium bowl, stirring until combined well. Pour over crust. Sprinkle evenly with reserved oat mixture.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until edges are golden. Cool before serving. Makes about 12 bars. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.