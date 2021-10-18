Cox-Henderson administration packaged $250,000 worth of hygiene and personal care kits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cabinet members and state employees gathered together on Monday to assemble hundreds of hygiene and personal care kits with approximately $250,000 worth of products. The items were donated by Hispanic Star in partnership with Proctor and Gamble.

The donations included were personal care items for men and women such as:

  • diapers
  • sanitizers
  • masks
  • body lotions
  • baby lotions
  • body wash
  • sanitizing wipes
  • blankets
  • toilet paper
  • paper towels

The hygiene kits were given to organizations serving refugees, foster care families, homeless providers, and other community organizations. 

“These kinds of hands-on service projects remind us who we are as public servants and the people we serve in government,” Gov. Cox said. “We so appreciate our friends at Hispanic Star, Procter & Gamble, and Utah Food Bank who made this incredible day possible.” 

Two service projects are held each year and this is the Cox-Henderson administration’s second hands-on executive branch service project for the year.

