Cox-Henderson administration packaged $250,000 worth of hygiene and personal care kits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cabinet members and state employees gathered together on Monday to assemble hundreds of hygiene and personal care kits with approximately $250,000 worth of products. The items were donated by Hispanic Star in partnership with Proctor and Gamble.

The donations included were personal care items for men and women such as:

diapers

sanitizers

masks

body lotions

baby lotions

body wash

sanitizing wipes

blankets

toilet paper

paper towels

The hygiene kits were given to organizations serving refugees, foster care families, homeless providers, and other community organizations.

Courtesy: Office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Courtesy: Office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Courtesy: Office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Courtesy: Office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Courtesy: Office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Courtesy: Office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

“These kinds of hands-on service projects remind us who we are as public servants and the people we serve in government,” Gov. Cox said. “We so appreciate our friends at Hispanic Star, Procter & Gamble, and Utah Food Bank who made this incredible day possible.”

Two service projects are held each year and this is the Cox-Henderson administration’s second hands-on executive branch service project for the year.