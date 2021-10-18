Cox-Henderson administration packaged $250,000 worth of hygiene and personal care kits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cabinet members and state employees gathered together on Monday to assemble hundreds of hygiene and personal care kits with approximately $250,000 worth of products. The items were donated by Hispanic Star in partnership with Proctor and Gamble.
The donations included were personal care items for men and women such as:
- diapers
- sanitizers
- masks
- body lotions
- baby lotions
- body wash
- sanitizing wipes
- blankets
- toilet paper
- paper towels
The hygiene kits were given to organizations serving refugees, foster care families, homeless providers, and other community organizations.
“These kinds of hands-on service projects remind us who we are as public servants and the people we serve in government,” Gov. Cox said. “We so appreciate our friends at Hispanic Star, Procter & Gamble, and Utah Food Bank who made this incredible day possible.”
Two service projects are held each year and this is the Cox-Henderson administration’s second hands-on executive branch service project for the year.