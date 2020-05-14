Coworkers set up GoFundMe page for family who lost young daughters to flash flood

(ABC4 News) — Becky Graff’s coworkers at Elite Marketing Pro LLC organized a GoFundMe page for the Graff family after their two young daughters were killed in a flash flood near Goblin Valley State Park on Monday afternoon.

Emery County Sheriff’s Office identified the girls as 7-year-old McKinzley Graff and 3-year-old Elexia Graff. The girls were swept away by a flash flood caused by isolated thunderstorms while hiking with their mother and uncle in the slot canyons in Little Wildhorse Canyon.

Becky’s coworkers set up the GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 for funeral services, medical bills, household bills, and ongoing support for the Graff family. Currently, about $40,000 has been raised in donations.

Courtesy: Courtesy: Elite Marketing Pro LLC

The page provides the following description of Tim and Becky Graff as parents:

“Becky and Tim were always on a family adventure with their girls… Biking, Hiking, Camping, etc.

Tim is the perfect “girl” Dad… He was always letting the girls paint his nails, put bows in his hair, do his make-up… And he would actually go to the store with them dressed that way. :)”

