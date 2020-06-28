Covid-19 testing in Utah spikes as thousands more tested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the number of cases of Covid-19 increase across the state of Utah, so is the number of people getting tested.

“At this rate, our cases are increasing everyday at a really fast rate,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn in an interview with CNN on Friday.

On Saturday, The Utah Department of Health reported an increase of 5,234 tests from Friday.

That’s with a positive rate of 6.4% with more than 322,000 people tested.

Governor Gary Herbert shared this information at a recent Covid-19 briefing.

“We have a recent study by the “National Academy of Sciences” that indicates airborne transmission is the dominant path through which the spreading of the coronavirus occurs.”

For comparison, Friday’s report had an increase of 5,514 tested from Thursday.

The rise in the umber of people getting tested comes as both Salt Lake and Summit Counties public masks mandates went into effect at midnight.

Local leaders are concerned the growth in cases may lead to hospitals reaching capacity by summer.

“If we fail at this attempt of attempting to opening up businesses safely and doing so without a significant increase in virus transmission, if we fail at this attempt, the answer then becomes to close our doors,” said Summit County Councilman Douglas Clyde.

Clyde’s comments were during a Friday Zoom meeting introducing the mask mandate.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson made these remarks while talking to the media on Friday, “I think we would need to see a decline back to previous levels. At that point, I hope that if we were able to lift the order we would then get voluntary compliance.”

Currently, the Salt Lake Health Department has canceled its free testing events due to an overwhelming response from the public.

It’s hoping to resume after July 4th.