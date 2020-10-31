COVID-19 outbreak reported at Ogden homeless shelter

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An outbreak of COVID-19 was reported at the Lantern House homeless shelter in Ogden Friday.

Officials with the Lantern House confirmed the outbreak to ABC4 News on Friday.

According to reports, the shelter has reached out to the Weber-Morgan Health Department for assistance in dealing with the outbreak.

ABC4 is working to get more information about the incident.

