COVID-19 kills over 900,000 Americans

(ABC4) – As of Feb. 4, data from Johns Hopkins University has confirmed that over 900,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus.

Of this number, Utah is responsible for 4,160 COVID-19 fatalities. In the nation, the total number of COVID-related-deaths is 5,732,506.

However, it’s speculated that the virus has killed more than we account for. An article from CNN states that the CDC estimates the number of COVID-19 deaths in the US to be about 32% higher than reported between Feb. 2020 and Sept. 2021.

According to CNN, over a third of coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. occurred between Nov. 2020 and Feb. 2021.