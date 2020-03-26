COVID-19 has been hard on truckers; here’s how Utah organizations are helping

(ABC4 News) — As the demand for medicine, groceries and other necessities has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, truck drivers have experienced difficulty finding basic services on their routes, according to a release.

The Utah Inland Port Authority is working with the Utah Trucking Association, Utah Office of Tourism, Visit Salt Lake, and the Utah Restaurant Association to provide services for truckers working long hours.

Here are some of the steps the organizations are taking to support the movement of goods in the state:

The Utah Restaurant Association is working with restaurants to provide a list of trucker-specific ordering and delivery options.

The Utah Office of Tourism and Utah Association of Destination Marketers are identifying hotels with truck parking available and/or discounted rooms for truckers to stay in

The Utah Inland Port Authority is identifying landowners within its boundaries that could offer temporary truck parking.

The Utah Trucking Association is spreading information about these resources to truckers.

“Right now, the middle mile of the logistics network is doing all it can to get the goods and products needed to restock shelves and deliver the medicines and equipment needed by our healthcare providers,” said Jack Hedge, Executive Director of the Utah Inland Port Authority. “UIPA has the industry connections and the geographic placement to help support those workers, in particular truckers, that are vital to the nation’s emergency relief efforts.”

UIPA is working with organizations in California and other states to identify resources like fuel, showers, repair services, and rest locations for truckers.

