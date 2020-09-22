OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Northern Utah. Recent data shows the majority of cases are coming from teenagers and young adults.

The Bear River Health Department is reporting just over 3,000 people with COVID-19.

“As far as cases go in the Bear River Health District, about 60% of the cases right now that have occurred in the past 2 weeks correspond to the 18-25 age category,” said Caleb Harrison, an epidemiologist with the Bear River Health Department.

In the Weber-Morgan Health District, there are over 4,000 positive cases. The majority coming from 25 to 44-year-olds. Those aged from 15 to 24 are following the lead.

“And a little bit of an increase in that age group between 15 and 24 years old, like we hear about seeing state-wide as a trend as well,” said Amy Carter, epidemiologist for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

Epidemiologists say where there are college campuses there could be hot spots.

“We knew that when we started back to school, we probably would see an increase in cases, they’re more likely to have sporting events, or school groups, or study clubs or things like that whether that be high school or a college-aged individual,” said Carter.

Bear River Health Department leaders say despite the increase in cases with young adults, cases remain leveled within the K-12 age range.

“We haven’t seen an increase in incidents in that age group, in spite of the increase case counts,” said Harrison.

Health leaders say they’re watching the rise in cases, for a potential spike in hospitals.

“In the following week or two, after those cases are identified, potentially plan to see people who need to be hospitalized, or even in intensive care,” said Carter.

Though there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, health leaders encourage flu shots to prevent overwhelming healthcare systems in the next coming weeks.

“As we get into the beginning of flu season in the next week or two, a flu shot is going to be more important than ever this year,” said Carter.

Reminding people, to continue to wear masks, social distance, use proper hygiene, and sanitize when possible.